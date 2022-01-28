FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Oncology, Inc. Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sierra Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.84) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday.

SRRA stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $935,000.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.