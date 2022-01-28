FY2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Raised by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $28.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $542.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $683.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $435.77 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $199,823,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

