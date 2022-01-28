FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Issued By Truist Financial

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for DoubleVerify in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DV. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 6,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,628. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $138,997,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $1,757,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,883 over the last ninety days. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

