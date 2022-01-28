FY2025 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn $8.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $119.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

