Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $109.72.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 60.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Galapagos by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 123.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

