Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.13.
Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $109.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 60.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Galapagos by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 123.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the second quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
