Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $52.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,736. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

