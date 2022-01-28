Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GATO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

GATO stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Gatos Silver by 48.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gatos Silver by 33.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

