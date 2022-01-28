GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider David A. Rasche Buys 8,057 Shares

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider David A. Rasche bought 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £49,550.55 ($66,851.79).

Shares of LON GBG opened at GBX 618.50 ($8.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GB Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 603 ($8.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 980 ($13.22). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 715.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 820.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87.

Get GB Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.76) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.82) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.50) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.82) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.59).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.