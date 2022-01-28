Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Trading Down 2.6%

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.80 and last traded at $128.80. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gecina from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gecina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Get Gecina alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.39.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.