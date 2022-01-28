General American Investors Company, Inc. (GAM) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.50 on February 18th

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

General American Investors has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $40.14 on Friday. General American Investors has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General American Investors stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.