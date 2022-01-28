General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

General American Investors has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GAM opened at $40.14 on Friday. General American Investors has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General American Investors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of General American Investors worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

