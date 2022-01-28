General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.
General American Investors has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
GAM opened at $40.14 on Friday. General American Investors has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70.
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.
