General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657,926 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $147,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

