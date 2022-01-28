Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GENI. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.30.

NYSE:GENI opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Genius Sports by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 635,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 147,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

