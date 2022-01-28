Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 406,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 83,115 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Gentex by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

