Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 109,802 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $389,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

XYL stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

