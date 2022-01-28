Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 836,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 87,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $358,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $397.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $353.82 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

