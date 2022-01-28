Geode Capital Management LLC Has $367.16 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,655 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $367,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX opened at $135.08 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

