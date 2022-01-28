Geode Capital Management LLC Has $425.45 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $425,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 693,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,132,000 after acquiring an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $207.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.38 and its 200-day moving average is $225.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.