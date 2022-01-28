Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 190,399 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $406,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 486,600 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,918,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 368,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $110.75 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

