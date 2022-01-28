GeoWealth Management LLC Has $17.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 358,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 239,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,404 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,452. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.13 and a one year high of $96.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

