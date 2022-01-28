GeoWealth Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.07. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,788. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $155.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.05 and a 200 day moving average of $148.78.

