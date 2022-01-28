GeoWealth Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JAGG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.