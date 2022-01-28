GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,000. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.46. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $153.29 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

