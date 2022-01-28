GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 127,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,877.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2,206.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 913.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. 1,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,995. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

