GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 17,867 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDHY. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.40. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

