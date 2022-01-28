Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 28.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

