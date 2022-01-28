GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH opened at $52.31 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.