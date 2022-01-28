GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $629,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after acquiring an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.61.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

