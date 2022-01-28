GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.49.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.