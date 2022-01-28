GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.13. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

