GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $432,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENTA opened at $42.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.