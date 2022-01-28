Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Raised to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GBNXF. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

