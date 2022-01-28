Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Down 1.6%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.15 and last traded at $67.76. 122,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,754,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $607,701,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

