GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,675

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($21.59) to GBX 1,675 ($22.60) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.97) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.94) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,620.13 ($21.86).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,671.20 ($22.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £84.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,599.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,503.80. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43).

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.86) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,477.47).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

