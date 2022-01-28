Glencore’s (GLEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 450 ($6.07) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 448 ($6.04) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($6.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 439.13 ($5.92).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN opened at GBX 402.20 ($5.43) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 379.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 354.10. The stock has a market cap of £53.07 billion and a PE ratio of 36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 242.05 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 423.30 ($5.71).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.