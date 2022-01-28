Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report $55.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $41.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $194.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $304.18 million, with estimates ranging from $255.57 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 117.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. 1,608,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,720. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

