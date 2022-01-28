Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Globant by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB opened at $226.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.69. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $190.80 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.90.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

