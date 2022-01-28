Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

