Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 115,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,393,306. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

