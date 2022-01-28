Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,425 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 92,350 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 776,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 256,517 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 15,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

