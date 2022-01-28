Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 2.7% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 79,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.09. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.08 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.62.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.