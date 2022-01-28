Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 347.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,325,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $75,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,861,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

