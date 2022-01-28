Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in American Water Works by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.02. 4,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average is $174.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

