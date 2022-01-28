Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report $90.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.23 million. Gogo posted sales of $77.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $333.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.65 million to $337.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $379.03 million, with estimates ranging from $369.49 million to $394.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 647,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,313. Gogo has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

