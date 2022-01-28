Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$1.10

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 45.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

