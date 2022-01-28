Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNOG. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after acquiring an additional 293,678 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 510,566 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,662,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GNOG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,761. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

