Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $62,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Terex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 414,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEX opened at $41.44 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

