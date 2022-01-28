Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,739 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $57,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NYSE:ES opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.80. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

