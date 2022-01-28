Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $59.47 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $59,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

