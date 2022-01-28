Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $58,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $330.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.75 and a 52 week high of $589.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.00.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

